LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/4/2021

Tonight, smoke/haze. Low temperatures will range from around 60 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 70 or the 70s along Lake Superior. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Wind gusts over 20 MPH are possible along Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties.



Thursday, smoke/haze possible. Otherwise, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon (mainly west of Marquette). Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. Light north to northwest wind.



Saturday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.