LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/23/2020

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to northeast wind to north to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.