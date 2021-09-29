LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/29/2021

Tonight, clear skies. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, more clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a few possible rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

