LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECSAT 10/21/2020

Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light west to northwest wind.



Thursday, cloudy with rain and wind. Snow is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Heavy rain is possible. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, rain east of Marquette and Iron Mountain where heavy rain is possible. Snow for inland areas west of Marquette where the snow could be heavy at times. Otherwise, a mix of rain and snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with rain or snow showers. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, teens for inland areas west of Marquette, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light north to northwest wind.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, teens for inland areas west of Marquette, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.