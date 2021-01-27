LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2021

Overnight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, a little clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, some inland areas may fall below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, some inland areas may fall below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Light and variable wind.



Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.