LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER 10/23/2019

Overnight, scattered rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday, scattered rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 near Lake Superior. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.