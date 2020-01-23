LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/22/2020

Overnight, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, cloudy with snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, cloudy with snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday through Tuesday, mainly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.

