LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/7/2020

Overnight, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s closer to the Great Lakes. West to southwest becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain or thunderstorms late. Increasing wind overnight. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine with wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the warmest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s closer to the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will range from the 50s in the Eastern U.P. to the 60s in the Western U.P. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.