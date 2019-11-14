LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/14/2019

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, partly cloudy with mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Windy at times. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. Near steady to falling temperatures around 20 or into the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some single digit lows, teens to around 20 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes.

Saturday, clouds and some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.