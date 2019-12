LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/11/2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES AND WARNINGS FOR PORTIONS OF UPPER MICHIGAN INTO THURSDAY EVENING... TONIGHT...VERY COLD. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE WEST WIND SNOW BELTS ENDING OVERNIGHT. SNOW DEVELOPING WEST LATE AND BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 11 BELOW TO 11 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST AND CENTRAL...WARMEST EAST AND IN THE KEWEENAW. THURSDAY...SNOW...HEAVIEST SOUTH. HIGHS 16 TO 31...WARMEST FAR SOUTH AND EAST. THURSDAY NIGHT...CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW IN THE EVENING ESPECIALLY EAST AND IN THE KEWEENAW...POSSIBLY MIXED WITH FREEZING DRIZZLE. LOWS 9 TO 24...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW OR FREEZING DRIZZLE. HIGHS 24 TO 33...WARMEST WEST. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS CENTRAL AND EAST BECOMING LIKELY WEST. LOWS 16 TO 26...WARMEST FAR EAST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...EXCEPT SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY FOR NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. HIGHS 23 TO 33...WARMEST EAST HALF. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 6 TO 18...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 12 TO 22...COLDEST FAR WEST. MONDAY...COLD. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS FOR WEST WIND SNOW BELTS LATE. LOWS 2 BELOW TO 11 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST AND CENTRAL. HIGHS 14 TO 22.