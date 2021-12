STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 1012 PM EST WED DEC 15 2021 /912 PM CST WED DEC 15 2021/ ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR DELTA AND SOUTHERN SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES. LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY NIGHT FOR NORTHERN HOUGHTON AND KEWEENAW COUNTIES... TONIGHT...BECOMING VERY WINDY OVERNIGHT. AREAS OF FOG...DISSIPATING OVERNIGHT. RAIN SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. TEMPERATURES SLOWLY RISING THROUGH THE 40S AND LOWER 50S, THEN FALLING INTO THE 30S TOWARD DAYBREAK. THURSDAY...VERY WINDY. SNOW SHOWERS AND BLOWING SNOW DEVELOPING WEST. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NORTH CENTRAL AND EAST...MIXED WITH RAIN IN THE MORNING. CLOUDY. EARLY HIGHS 30 TO 42...THEN TEMPERATURES FALLING INTO 20S FROM WEST TO EAST THROUGH THE DAY. THURSDAY NIGHT...BLUSTERY AND COLDER. MOSTLY CLOUDY NORTH...CLEARING SOUTH. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE KEWEENAW AND ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. LOWS 14 TO 23 EXCEPT 7 TO 14 INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE KEWEENAW AND ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR...MAINLY EARLY. HIGHS IN THE 20S. FRIDAY NIGHT...A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 12 TO 22...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...EXCEPT SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY OVER THE NORTH CENTRAL. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 22 TO 30. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 5 TO 18...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE 20S. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE EAST. LOWS 13 TO 22. HIGHS 28 TO 35.