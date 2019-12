LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/18/2019

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain below zero. North to northwest turning west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. Temperatures will rise during the overnight and early morning. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.