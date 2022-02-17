Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will range around zero for the far Western U.P. to the teens in the Eastern U.P. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow will be below zero, perhaps well below zero. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming variable.



Friday, cloudy with snow. Increasing wind. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, cloudy with some snow. Windy. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect snow. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northeast wind 5 ot 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.