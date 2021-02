LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2021

Today, mostly sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon (especially west of Marquette). High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, locally colder along Lake Michigan. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Increasing wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.