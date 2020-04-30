LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/29/2020

Overnight, cloudy with rain showers and wind. Steady rain in the Eastern U.P. Slight chance of a rain/snow mix. Temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Later Today, cloudy with rain showers and wind. Clearing from west to east across Upper Michigan. High temperatures will be in the 40s, locally colder near Lake Superior, 50s for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, around 70 near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Saturday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, 60s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 50s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, a few rain showers or rain/snow showers. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.