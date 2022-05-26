Overnight, rain showers and areas of fog. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Later today, cloudy with rain showers. Areas of fog (especially in the morning). High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light wind becoming southwest.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Monday (Memorial Day), partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Very warm conditions possible with humidity. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan). South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny. Very warm conditions possible with humidity. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan). South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.