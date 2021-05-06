LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/5/2021

Rest Of Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. Light wind.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder closer to the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 50s inland. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 50s inland. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.