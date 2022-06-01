Overnight, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Later today, a chance of rain and a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain (especially early on). Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be in the 30s to around 40. Winds becoming light and variable.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday and Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.