STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 1032 PM EDT WED JUN 15 2022 /932 PM CDT WED JUN 15 2022/ TONIGHT...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EAST THROUGH MIDNIGHT. PARTIAL CLEARING FROM WEST TO EAST. LOWS IN THE LOW 50S TO LOW 60S...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. WINDY. HIGHS 73 TO 82. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. BREEZY EARLY. LOWS 52 TO 60. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 66 TO 72. FRIDAY NIGHT...CLEAR, COLDER. LOWS 42 TO 48. SATURDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S. JUNETEENTH...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 48 TO 54. HIGHS 72 TO 78. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT 60 TO 66 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 84 TO 90.