LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/2/2021

Overnight, a few remaining rain showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties.



Thursday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then some clearing after sunset. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.

Friday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler at times near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan). Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds (especially near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties). Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan and at times right along Lake Superior. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts near Lake Superior.



Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.