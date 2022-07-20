Overnight, scattered rain showers. Otherwise, clearing from west to east. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Later today, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Winds becoming variable 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.