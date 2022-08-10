Rest of tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas will fall into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Later today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s (especially west of Marquette). Light and variable wind.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.