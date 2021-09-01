LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/1/2021

Overnight, mostly clear. Temperatures will range from the 30s to around 40 for some inland areas to around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will range from around 50 in some inland areas to the 50s to around 60 right along the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the 50s to around 60 near Lake Superior. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday (Labor Day), partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest to west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.