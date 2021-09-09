LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/8/2021

Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 or the 50s along the shorelines for the Great Lakes. Winds becoming light.



Friday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest inland west of Marquette). South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts becoming west to northwest.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Light north to northeast wind.

Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.