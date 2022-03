STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 305 PM EDT WED MAR 16 2022 /205 PM CDT WED MAR 16 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A FEW SPRINKLES IN THE EVENING EAST HALF. AREAS OF FOG EAST HALF AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 32 TO 37. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG EARLY. HIGHS 35 TO 49...COOLEST OVER THE KEWEENAW AND WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 24 TO 30. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 30S...EXCEPT AROUND 40 SOUTH CENTRAL. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. FLURRIES SOUTHEAST. LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 20S. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 40S...EXCEPT IN THE 30S ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. SUNDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. LOWS IN THE 20S. HIGHS RANGING FROM THE 30S OVER THE KEWEENAW TO THE LOWER 50S SOUTH CENTRAL. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 20S. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 40S.