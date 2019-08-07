LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY WEATHER FORECAST 8/7/2019

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.