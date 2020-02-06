LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2020

Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in teens, single digits for inland areas for the Central U.P. and Western U.P., around 20 or into the 20s near Lake Superior. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, becoming mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.