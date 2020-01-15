LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/15/2019

Today, cloudy with snow moving into the U.P. from west to east. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, cloudy with some snow in the evening. Lake effect snow showers in the overnight. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland west areas could fall into the single digits. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, clearing skies with bitter cold temperatures. Low temperatures will be will be 0 to -10, -10 to -20 for inland areas west of Marquette, single digits along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming light and variable.



Friday, sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, snow and gusty winds. Near steady temperatures around 20 or into the 20s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, snow and some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday night, cloudy with some snow and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Very cold temperatures. Some gusty winds could cause very low wind chills. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20.