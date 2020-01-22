LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/22/2020

Wednesday, cloudy with gusty winds and some snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible in some locations. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with some snow and a possible wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, cloudy with some snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible in some locations. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast to east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, cloudy with some snow and a possible wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, cloudy with some snow and a possible wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, cloudy with some snow and a possible wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday and Sunday, mainly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northeast wind becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.