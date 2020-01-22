LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/22/2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday, cloudy with gusty winds and some snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible in some locations. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with some snow and a possible wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, cloudy with some snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible in some locations. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast to east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, cloudy with some snow and a possible wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, cloudy with some snow and a possible wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, cloudy with some snow and a possible wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday and Sunday, mainly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northeast wind becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Boys and Girls Club of Marquette County fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys and Girls Club of Marquette County fundraiser"

HS Boys Basketball: Esky tops Westwood, Marquette cruises against Ishpeming

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Boys Basketball: Esky tops Westwood, Marquette cruises against Ishpeming"

Girls HS Basketball: Miners, Vikings win big on home court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Miners, Vikings win big on home court"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/22/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/22/2020"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/22/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/22/2020"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/21/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/21/2020"