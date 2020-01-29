LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/29/2020

Today, light snow or light freezing rain is possible in the higher terrain. Otherwise, clouds and possibly some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Light east to northeast wind.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, cloudy with light snow possible. High temperatures will be around 30. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, cloudy with light snow possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of light snow or light rain. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of light snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind around 15 MPH.



Tuesday, cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind around 15 MPH.