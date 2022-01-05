Today, cloudy with snow. Windy conditions could case blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s by this afternoon. North to northeast wind 15 to 30 MPH with higher gusts. Winds could gust over 40 MPH along Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Tonight, cloudy with snow showers and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas to the teens near the Great Lakes. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around -10 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the single digits to around 10 above right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming west to southwest late in the day.



Friday night, increasing clouds. A chance of snow during the overnight. Temperatures will range from at or below 0 for some inland areas to around 10 above or the teens near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Saturday night, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible becoming west to southwest.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Steady to slowly falling temperatures in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds possible. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from around -10 for some inland areas to around 0 or the single digits right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Monday, lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds possible. Very low wind chills possible. High temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a few lake effect snow showers. Very low wind chills are possible in the morning. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.