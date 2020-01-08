LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/8/2019

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear in the evening. Increasing clouds and increasing wind during the overnight with a chance of snow. Evening temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Overnight temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts during the overnight.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain,snow, or freezing rain. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or freezing rain. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Gusty winds. Temperatures falling back into the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind becoming north to northeast 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Early next week, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.