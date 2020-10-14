LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/14/2020

Today, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers and wind. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas of the Western U.P. could fall into the 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts late.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with rain showers and wind. Near steady temperatures around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, lake effect snow showers that could mix with rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a few lake effect snow showers in the morning that could mix with rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, a few lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, increasing clouds with rain in the afternoon. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with rain and wind. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with rain showers that could mix with snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers that could mix with rain. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday, scattered rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.