LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/20/2021

Today, cloudy with some rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Wintry precipitation is possible away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 PH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, lake effect rain showers. Wintry precipitation is possible away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Otherwise, some clearing outside of the lake effect precipitation. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, lake effect rain showers. Wintry precipitation is possible away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light north to northwest wind.



Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50. East wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coolest temperatures inland). East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.