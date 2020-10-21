LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/21/2020

Today, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain and wind. Temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Variable wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers and snow showers. Gusty winds. Steady to slowly falling temperatures in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday through Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland).