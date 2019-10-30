LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/30/2019

Wednesday, light lake effect snow showers or rain showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, lake effect snow showers; mainly east of Marquette, the Keweenaw Peninsula, and in parts of the Western U.P. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

