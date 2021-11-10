LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/10/2021

Today, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain. Increasing wind. Temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast to south to southeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain showers. Wintry precipitation is possible. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s inland. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Wintry precipitation is possible. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some of the snow showers may mix with rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, a few rain showers, or snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the teens for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.