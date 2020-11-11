LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/11/2020

Today, sunny by the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s for inland areas west of Marquette. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, increasing clouds in the afternoon. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain or snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clouds. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.