LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/17/2021

Today, partly sunny with some wind. A few rain showers are possible (mainly in the Eastern U.P.). Areas of fog in the morning. Becoming windy in the Keweenaw Peninsula in the middle to late afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula).



Tonight, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Windy, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula, parts of the Western U.P., and east of Marquette along and north of M-28. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula, parts of the Western U.P., and east of Marquette along and north of M-28. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from the teens for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Winds becoming south 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s inland. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s inland. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.