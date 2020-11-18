LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/18/2020

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 30 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.