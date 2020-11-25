LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/25/2020

Today, cloudy with a few rain showers or a few snow showers. Patchy fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, cloudy with light wintry precipitation possible. Areas of fog or freezing fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s for inland areas west of Marquette. Light and variable wind.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland) West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland) North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.