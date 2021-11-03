LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/3/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers or lake effect rain showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clearing skies. Low temperatures will range from the teens for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday through Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40.