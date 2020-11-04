LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/4/2020

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (warmest temperatures will be west of Marquette). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. (warmest temperatures will be west of Marquette). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy with gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (warmest temperatures will be west of Marquette). West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.