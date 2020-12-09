LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/9/2020

Today, mostly sunny for inland areas west of Marquette to mostly cloudy for the Eastern U.P. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s (warmest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, some cloud cover late. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Temperatures will fall to around 30 or the 30s by the late afternoon. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland).