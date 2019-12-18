LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/18/2019

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain below zero. North to northwest turning west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. Temperatures will rise during the overnight and early morning. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Winds becoming light.



Thursday night, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 20 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Weekend, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.