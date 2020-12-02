LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/2/2020

Today, sunny with some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow late. Some wind. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Early next week, dry conditions are expected with temperatures at or above average.