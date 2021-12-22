Today, some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning west to southwest late in the day.



Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with some light snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night (Christmas Eve), cloudy with some snow. Could see some rain or a wintry mix in the evening. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west to northwest through the night.



Saturday (Christmas Day), mostly cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night (Christmas Night), mostly cloudy with some snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.