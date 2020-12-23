LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12-23-2020

Today, cloudy with rain showers and wind. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. Winds could gust 40 MPH+ along Lake Michigan.

Tonight, turning much colder with rain changing to snow from west to east across the U.P. with wind. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to the teens in the Eastern U.P. Wind chills will be in the single digits or below zero. West to northwest to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, snow showers and wind. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Northwest to north to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night (Christmas Eve), snow showers and wind. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. Wind chills will be at or below zero. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday (Christmas Day), some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night (Christmas Night), some snow showers. Low temperatures will range from around 0 or the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday and Sunday, some snow showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Low temperatures will be in the teens.