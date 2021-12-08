Today, lake effect snow in the Keweenaw Peninsula and in some spots east of Marquette. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with snow. Rain or a wintry mix can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers (mainly east of Marquette and Escanaba). Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Rain or a wintry mix can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, cloudy with snow. Rain or a wintry mix can’t be ruled out. Some gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, cloudy with some snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday and Tuesday, dry weather with moderating temperatures. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.