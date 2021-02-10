LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/10/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula and possibly along Lake Superior from Munising to Grand Marais. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain below zero all day. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero, perhaps well below zero in some inland areas. Very low to dangerous wind chills possible. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.